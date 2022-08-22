Cattle prices continued their strong trend at Bairnsdale on Friday as graziers across Victoria edged closer to spring.
Agents yarded about 800 cattle at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange for the fortnightly store sale where quality varied depending on type and condition.
Restockers from across the Bairnsdale district and further afield from South Gippsland led the charge, dominating the lighter runs of cattle.
Feedlot competition was limited throughout the sale as they struggled to compete with the buoyant restocker rates, agents said.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock agent Gerard Ogilvie said recent weather conditions in parts of East Gippsland had strengthened optimism among many beef producers heading into spring.
"The better lines of our well-bred weaners sold exceptionally well and would have been very firm compared to our previous sale," he said.
"They were mainly bought by restockers from across Gippsland."
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the cattle sold "extremely well".
"We had a nice run of black calves to sell with and they sold to strong demand," he said.
"A combination of local buyers and South Gippsland buyers were bidding on them, and while there was a bit of feedlot interest, they struggled to go the rate restockers were."
R & A Chilla sold five Black Baldy steers, 588kg, for $3000 or 510c/kg.
D & V White sold 27 Angus steers, including 16 steers, 424kg, for $2400 or 566c/kg and 10 steers, 384kg, for $2140 or 557c/kg.
Kent Park, Mount Taylor, sold 12 Hereford steers, 340kg, for $2140 or 629c/kg, 12 steers, 329kg, for $2140 or 650c/kg, 12 steers, 318kg, for $1920 or 603c/kg, and 14 steers, 295kg, for $1950 or 661c/kg.
R & C Dove had 50 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross cows, including 11 cows with calves at foot for $3400, eight units for $3140, and 10 units for $2920.
Romano Produce, Bengworden, sold 12 Angus steers, 423kg, for $2390 or 565c/kg and 12 steers, 408kg, for $2340 or 573c/kg.
RJ & VL Cornall, Clifton Creek, sold 10 Angus steers, 443kg, for $2500 or 564c/kg and 10 steers, 397kg, for $2300 or 579c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
