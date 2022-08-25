Under a week remains until the start of spring as farmers across Victoria have been busy capturing the photos from their paddocks and shearing sheds.
Regular contributor and Mia Mia local, Martin Fasso, sent in a photo of a maiden crossbred ewe and its twins on his family's central Victorian property.
"The season has been pretty good but it's quite wet out in the paddocks at the moment," he said.
"It's been a good lambing for maidens and there seems to be plenty of multiples on the ground."
Cameron Banks, Mount Mercer, also features in this week's Social Media Snapshot with a photo of him inside his family's shearing shed alongside his loyal working dog, Remi.
Meanwhile, Bookaar grazier Margaret Hallyburton has also been busy with the camera, capturing a photo of a winter sunrise last week.
Would you like your agriculture photo featured?
Hashtag or tag @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send the photo via Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
