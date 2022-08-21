Businesses in the horticultural sector who urgently need to purchase new netting to future proof their farms from adverse weather will have new funding available to them care of a new round of grants.
Under the Horticulture Netting Program, the federal government has made $11.2 million available for enterprises, excluding those growing wine grapes, to install netting over production areas.
Agriculture Victoria will oversee the grant program on the federal government's behalf.
Agriculture Victoria executive director, policy and programs, Sarah-Jane McCormack, said the grants will help protect producers from extreme weather.
"The expansion of the Horticultural Netting Program provides a terrific opportunity for horticultural enterprises to receive support for installing netting infrastructure that will increase their resilience to adverse weather events and improve efficiency," she said.
Capped at $150,000, the grants are available to those who can cover up to 50 per cent of the cost to either purchase or install horticultural netting over commercial production areas.
Ms McCormack said the grants will provide great relief as interest from students who want to work in the sector grows, as well as increased demand from consumers.
"These grants provide valuable assistance to growers to increase productivity at a time where they are also bouncing back from the impacts of COVID on their businesses," she said.
The grants come after an initial round of $4.6 million in grants were offered in 2021.
Applications are now open and will close on 17 October 2022.
For more information and to apply, click here.
