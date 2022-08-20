It would be hard for an agent not to include "lifestyle" in their marketing campaign for this productive farm between Ballarat and Geelong.
At 357 hectares (882 acres) this Meredith property is a genuine working farm much larger than a tree changer would normally consider.
But it's all about location, location, location in real estate.
Lifestyle blocks in this part of the world have been selling for enormous sums.
Who can forget the two small farms at Barrabool, with not quite 200 acres between them, selling to the same Geelong family for $7.5 million just over a month ago.
That was about $39,000 an acre.
Barrabool is about 50km away from this Meredith farm.
Agents are hoping for around $6.6 million or $7500 an acre for this place.
Like Barrabool, there's no home offered with this land which has enjoyed a long and successful history of cereal and oilseed cropping, prime lamb grazing and wool growing.
Versatile country with fertile sandy loams and also some volcanic grey loams it is gently sloping and well drained.
That also makes it suitable for cattle breeding and fattening, horses or dry land lucerne production on some sections.
The land is divided into 10 paddocks with access tracks.
It is well sheltered and has frontage to the Leigh River, which forms the western boundary of the property and which waters livestock along with dams and a bore.
There is a large workshop/machinery shed located on the land.
It is for sale by expressions of interest closing on September 12 and prior offers will be considered.
For more information contact the agents at Charles Stewart, Gerard Bohan on 0400 005541 and Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
