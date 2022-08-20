Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Opening irrigation season water orders highest since 2019-20

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRY CONDITIONS: There's been a big jump in orders, placed with Goulburn-Murray Water, at the start of this irrigation season.

The opening of the northern Victorian irrigation season has seen the highest number of water orders placed with Goulburn-Murray Water since 2019-20.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.