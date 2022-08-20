The opening of the northern Victorian irrigation season has seen the highest number of water orders placed with Goulburn-Murray Water since 2019-20.
The 302 orders placed with G-MW was more than double last year, when purchasers placed 141 requests for water.
In 2020/21, 175 orders had been placed by the start of the season and in 2021/22 it was 141.
The irrigation season officially opened on August 15, although orders were able to be placed from August 12.
The jump in orders has been put down to drier conditions in the north.
"It's been quite dry from Cohuna north along the river," H2OX Bendigo-based Business Development manager Craig Feuerherdt said.
"Many of them were wanting to water prior to August 15 but some of the orders might have been cancelled on the back of recent rain."
Mr Feuerherdt said prices were at their lowest, at this time in the season, since 2011/12
In general, they were under $70 a megalitre in the Murray zone, below the Choke,
Prices were less than $40/ML above the Choke and sub-$55/ML in the Goulburn zone.
Tongala dairy farmer James Tyler said a lot of farmers had put crops in.
"It hasn't been overly wet here, it was wet in June then it didn't rain for six weeks," Mr Tyler said.
"Depending on what kind of irrigation they are using they can put a little bit of water on with overhead sprinklers, over and against flood irrigation."
Cohuna dairy farmer Kelvin Matthews said he was about a week away from irrigating, if there was no substantial rain soon.
"I think a lot of areas have missed out on a heap of rain, the falls have been pretty minimal," Mr Matthews said.
"We are pretty dry up here."
He said he would be watering shaftal clover and ryegrass.
"Dairy prices are high, so why not?," he said.
"With prices so high, and water cheap, people will irrigate earlier to capture moisture and hopefully get more growth."
Waterpool general manager Donna Mulcahy said a lot of customers had mentioned they had missed out on rain and would be watering as soon as possible.
"If you have made a commitment to a crop, you have to keep it going," Ms Mulcahy said.
While it had generally been a wet winter, falls throughout the region were "hit and miss.
"A lot of people are taking advantage of the soil moisture to start things off - they now have to finish their crops," she said.
The water was being purchased by both crop producers and dairy farmers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
