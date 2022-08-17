Stock & Land
Watch

Seal found in a rural paddock at Simpson

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ARRIVAL: A seal has made its way onto a Simpson dairy farm, more than 30 minutes away from the nearest beach. Photo by Karli McGee.

A large wayward seal has made itself at home at a Simpson dairy farm, 30 minutes away from the nearest beach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.