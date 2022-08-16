Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Nationals MP calls for collaboration on finding solutions to Murray River flows

Updated August 17 2022 - 5:15am, first published August 16 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATER SHORTFALLS: Pumps on the Murray River, near Mildura.

Declining regulated flows through the Barmah-Millewa section in the Murray-Darling Basin are a "ticking time bomb", which could result in future water shortfalls for Mallee irrigation communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.