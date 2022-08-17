Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Floodwaters soak eastern Victorian farmland as Gippsland rivers rise

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
August 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOODED OUT: Ian Baillie, Tyers, says about 60 hectares or 15 per cent of his property in central Gippsland is under water after the Latrobe River flooded this week.

Central Gippsland beef grazier Ian Baillie was expecting some kind of flood "around spring" along the Latrobe River, days after he was forced to move 300 cattle to higher ground to avoid a rising river.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.