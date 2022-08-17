The swift rise of mutton prices was the highlight of sheep and lamb sales in the past week.
Good prices gains were recorded at all major selling centres and pushed rates back above 550 cents a kilogram carcase weight for quality lines of Merinos and crossbred ewes
For example, an increase of 10,500 sheep at Wagga Wagga, NSW, to a yarding of 56,500 helped sheep prices surge ahead $20-$25 a head, and more in places.
On the day in the mutton market, there was a wave of sales of more than $200 for the pick of extra heavy sheep, with big ewes estimated to weigh 42kg recording a top price of $223 to average 571c/kg cwt.
The strong results were linked to wet weather and reduced sheep supplies.
Meanwhile, extra heavy lamb rates continued to strengthen, with Fletcher International, Dubbo, NSW, at times dominating the market at the very heavy end.
Big super-sized lambs 30kg cwt and higher made from $226-$272 to average 685c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26-30kg dipped $7-$10 and sold at $210-$228 to average 691c/kg cwt.
Bigger numbers of younger, secondary young lambs attracted strong competition from restockers and lot feeders, resulting in prices improving $10 to record a top price of $178.
Trade lambs were in short supply and the higher prices of recent weeks dragged out plenty of clean out pens, which pulled prices back throughout the sale.
The overall outcome was the better-finished trade lambs were unchanged with the 21-24kg range selling from $170-$196 to average 787c/kg cwt.
Lamb and sheep prices were a mixed bag at opening sales this week with increased numbers hitting some selling centres.
NSW markets strengthened while Victoria posted cheaper trends, a reflection of the deteriorating quality.
At Corowa, NSW, the lamb market improved with certain sections pushed along by stronger domestic processor competition across the 24-28kg weight range.
Rates improved $9 for 26-30kg, with buyers paying from $214-$238 to average 748c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs gained $20 to average 825c/kg cwt.
The mutton market was the high point with rates bouncing $15-$30.
Heavy crossbred ewes averaged 517c/kg.
Ballarat's lamb market on Tuesday was unable to hold its form from last week, with most categories posting cheaper trends, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
While the best trade lambs at times equalled last week's rates, it was more normal to be selling under $190 because of the limited bidding from a small group of processors.
The bulk of the trade dipped $9 to average 780c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy lambs averaged 730-770c/kg cwt.
