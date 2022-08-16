Stock & Land

NSW hay shortages caused by wet weather is increasing demand

By Alexandra Bernard
August 16 2022 - 2:00am
Hay from Connen Hill Lucerne, Lake Bathurst, has been flying out the door. Photo: supplied

NSW is on the brink of a "hay drought" as weather conditions affect supply and demand of all types of hay across the state.

