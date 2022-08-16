One state has investigated 194 possible exotic animal disease outbreaks in the past year.
With the nation on high alert for the dreaded arrival of foot and mouth disease, the states and territories have reminded everyone that farmers and local veterinarians have long been on the biosecurity front line.
Advertisement
Mystery deaths and illnesses in livestock reported by farmers and veterinarians is given emergency attention.
Victorian government officials say they have been on the look out for possible disease incursions long before FMD fears arose.
READ MORE:
Agriculture Victoria senior veterinary officer Dr Jeff Cave said across the state's northern region there had been 194 emergency animal disease investigations in the past year alone.
Of those cases, 101 were found to be associated with the recent outbreak of Japanese encephalitis which has killed five people across Australia and infected more than 70 piggeries.
Dr Cave said some of that surveillance was also necessary to demonstrate Australia's continued freedom from spongiform encephalopathy (Mad Cow Disease).
But there were also another 93 investigations in which 16 different emergency animal diseases were excluded, including those which Australia most fears right now.
"On at least a dozen occasions there was sufficient concern for staff to personally courier samples to the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness in Geelong to help ensure a rapid diagnosis."
That centre, formerly known as the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, is CSIRO's high security laboratory for exotic animal disease diagnosis and research.
The many cases of Japanese encephalitis were confirmed there.
An outbreak of anthrax was also identified as the probable cause of the death of five sheep on a Swan Hill property.
Dr Cave said an outbreak of bovine ephemeral fever (three-day sickness) was confirmed in cattle on properties in the Tallangatta area, near Albury, earlier in the year.
He said most of the investigations were sparked by veterinarians in private practice through the Victorian Significant Disease Investigation Program in which they can carry out subsidised research.
"Early detection of emerging or exotic diseases is key to their effective management," he said.
"When there is a genuine suspicion of an exotic or emergency disease Agriculture Victoria will undertake the disease investigation and cover the full cost of the investigation.
"Early detection of new or exotic diseases depends on farmers, private vets and the government working together."
Advertisement
If you suspect an exotic or emergency disease, contact your local veterinarian, Agriculture Victoria Veterinary or Animal Health Officer, or in NSW your Local Land Service, or the Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.