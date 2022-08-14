Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Charolais are a key for Godolphin's Thoroughbred operation

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Godolphin may be a household name within the horse racing industry, but many may not know the other aspects of the operation including a beef cattle herd at their Woodlands site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.