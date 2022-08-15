Western Victorian lamb producer Shane Powell had a taste of success this year when he tested out a new forage crop.
Pallaton, a hybrid between kale and radish, is setting new standards among graziers for its high yields, persistence, grazing flexibility, water use efficiency and insect tolerance.
Mr Powell started small and sowed just eight hectares of Pallaton in October 2021 alongside 28 hectares of his usual forage rape and 28 hectares of irrigated lucerne.
By the end of January, Pallaton's vigour and results in the paddock were shining through, with average weight gains in his lambs in the order of 350 grams a day.
Mr Powell farms with his wife Lucy and father Chris on 240 hectares at Windermere, west of Ballarat.
They produce up to 1300 lambs a year from crossbred ewes, targeting the heavy export market.
Lambing runs from May to August and they usually need about 70 hectares of summer grazing crops to provide enough quality feed for finishing.
"The best thing about the Pallaton was its vigorous growth, both in tough conditions and after rain, and the fact that it was ready to graze only 56 days from sowing," Mr Powell said.
On the advice of his agronomist from Western Ag, Mr Powell sowed the crop on October 20, 2021 with 100kg a hectare of di-ammonium phosphate.
The paddock had been sprayed out with a knockdown herbicide and he also used trifluralin to combat wireweed.
Pallaton is sold by the hectare and sown at a rate of 8kg/ha.
An intense 80-day grazing period was monitored and recorded to give an insight into the crop's performance.
A stocking rate of 25 lambs/ha was calculated by his agronomist based on the dry matter feed available at the start of the grazing period and the target finishing weight of 65kg.
Mr Powell used rotational grazing to maximise utilisation of the feed, dividing the crop into three cells.
On December 15, 210 young shorn lambs entered the first cell at 49.5kg.
Each cell was grazed for 12-14 days before the lambs were moved to the next cell.
At the first weighing on January 23 2022, the lambs averaged 63kg, very nearly meeting Mr Powell's weight gain target in just half the time.
It equated to average gains of 346 grams each day over the first grazing rotation.
The lambs continued grazing the Pallaton through a second rotation.
They also received 300 grams of barley per lamb and silage.
At the end of the second grazing period on March 6, they left the paddock at 71.2kg.
The end result was especially pleasing for Mr Powell because the Pallaton was stocked at a higher rate than his forage rape crop at 25 lambs/ha compared with 15 lambs/ha.
"I've also never grazed a crop that way and the lambs definitely utilised the feed a lot better by being confined to a smaller area for a shorter time," he said.
"There was no wastage like you can get when the lambs have the whole paddock to trample over."
He said the Pallaton only needed a short recovery time between grazings.
"After five days you could see the leaf emerging to about a 50 cent piece size, and I'd say it was at least twice as quick to regrow as the forage rape," Mr Powell said.
DLF Seeds production development manager Isaac Berry summed up the results.
"With an average of 26 lambs per hectare grazing the Pallaton for 81 days, the lambs gained an average of 21.7kg liveweight over that grazing period," he said.
"As such, approximately 559kg lwt was produced per hectare, and with lambs at a value of 400c/kg lwt, Shane returned $2236/ha before input costs."
Mr Powell said Pallaton's response to rainfall was impressive, but he was also surprised by how well it grew without rain.
"Some crops stop altogether when there's no rain, but not Pallaton."
