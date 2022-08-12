Leongatha store market prices have started to lift, as confidence returns to the market.
Agents yarded 1627 head of cattle, largely made up of steers, with only a handful of heifers, cows and calves.
SEJ auctioneer James Kyle said confidence was returning to the market.
"Spring is not too far round the corner, we have had a week, or 10 days,of pretty good weather, and there's a little bit of rain again next week," Mr Kyle said.
"We had a good run of grown cattle and vendor-bred calves from a couple of places, and they sold probably $200-300 a head above expectations, right across the board."
Even the secondary cattle and cross-breds appeared to be dearer.
"We had one consignment of 245 calves which were 200-300 kilograms, " he said.'
"You haven't been able to find them anywhere, you can travel the country, but that's what everybody likes to buy..
Keswick, J&F, Bunnaloo, Moama, and Charlton were the main feedlots, alongside regular commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Duncan Brown, Albury.
They were supported by local restockers.
"There were a lot of trucks went home empty - people came here thinking they might have bought a pen of cattle, especially the guys from the east," Mr Kyle said.
"When cattle are far dearer than what you think they are going to be, it puts you back in the car."
The Narra Tinga cattle were turned off a little earlier than usual, but sold extremely well.
"Some people just want to put those little fellas on," he said.
"All of them were quality," he said.
"Where do you go and find one bloke who was 245 Black steers, all as black as your boot, and in the weight range ready to go?"
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack said he estimated prices would have been $50-100 a head dearer.
"It definitely kicked up," Mr McCormack said.
'"There were some better quality cattle as well and probably as big a crowd we have had for two months, if not more."
There were a few consignments of heavier steers, which made up to $3500.
"They were in the high 600kg, so it was good money for those," Mr McCormack said.
"You had good black steers in that 500-550kg and they were making around the $3000 mark."
Better calves, weighing between 330-340kg, "pushed out" to $2440.
"Smaller steers, under 300kg, which have been hard to find, were well over 800c/kg," he said.
He said a large gallery turned out "to see what was going on.
"In six or eight weeks it's going to kick on, the foot and mouth [issue] has stablised at the moment and there is confidence back in the market," Mr McCormack said.
Chebar sold 18 steers, 531kg, for $2950 or 555c/kg.
C Wanless sold 17 Angus steers, 368kg, for $2160 or 586c/kg.
Huntsdale Pastoral, Tarwin, sold 11 steers, 619kg, for $3160 or 510c/kg.
RE Kuch, Perry Bridge, sold 15 Kunuma-blood steers, 603kg, for $3100 or 514c/kg.
G Buckland and K Prain, Fish Creek, sold 11 steers, 550kg, for $2900 or 527c/kg.
Jackson Pastoral, Cowarr, sold 20 Murdeduke, Lawson and Te Mania-blood steers, 537kg, for $3030 or 564c/kg and a further 13, 501kg, for $2900 or 578c/kg.
French Enterprises sold nine Kunuma-blood steers, 500kg, for $2900 or 580c/kg.
M and T Wynne Family Trust, Myrtlebank, sold 20 steers, 409kg, for $2440 or 596c/kg.
J Missen, Kilmany, sold 12 Innesdale-blood steers, 350kg, for $2340 or 668c/kg.
AW and CM O'Mara, Glengarry, sold 16 Leawood-blood steers, 339kg, for $2340 or 690c/kg.
Tullaree Pastoral, Middle Tarwin, sold 13 steers, 216kg, for $1700 or 787c/kg.
Beauvest, Foster, sold 12 steers, 532kg, for $2900 or 545c/kg.
Callister, Leongatha, sold seven steers, 350kg, for $2120 or 605c/kg
Among several larger drafts of cattle, R & R Finlay, Leongatha, sold 16 steers, 666kg, for $3480 or 522c/kg.
Their pen of 16, av 675kg, sold for $3510 or 520c/kg.
"He's sold a couple of paddocks, which is the only reason why these big boys are in here," SEJ auctioneer James Kyle told the large gallery.
A further 16, av 648kg, sold for $3380 or 521c/kg.
The Gorge, Loch, sold 13 steers, 663kg, for $3060 or 461c/kg.
Kings Park, Pound Creek, sold nine steers, 340kg, for $2090 or 614c/kg.
T & C Hulls, Narra Tingha, Leongatha, offered a large draft of Narra Tingha and Sparta-blood Angus steers, starting with a pen of 25, av 308kg, which sold for $2160 or 701c/kg.
Their second pen, 23 steers, 264kg, sold for $2120 or 803c/kg.
Glenfinnan Nominees, Mardan, sold 17 steers, 363kg, for $2440 or 672c/kg.
In the heifers, JAB Pastoral sold six, av 427kg, for $2120 or 496c/kg.
R Crooke sold 23 heifers, 318kg, for $1900 or 597c/kg.
S and E Richardson Farming, Bete Bolong, sold 19 Banquet-blood heifers, 424kg, for $2270 or 535c/kg.
They also sold 14, av 394kg, for $2100 or 532c/kg.
Jackson Pastoral sold 24 heifers, 289kg, for $1800 or 622c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
