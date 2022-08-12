Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Leongatha light steer prices push towards 800 cents a kilogram

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:14am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leongatha store market prices have started to lift, as confidence returns to the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.