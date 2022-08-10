The Victorian Roads Minister has flagged that possible upgrades to roads that are frequently used by freight in the grains sector via a similar program to the collaborative Dairy Supply Chain Upgrade program with the Commonwealth.
During a visit to Ballarat on Wednesday, Ben Carroll said that he recently sat down with the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) to discuss freight networks and safety.
"What we have discovered as part of our principal freight network - on the back of the dairy supply chain initiative that happened in western Victoria - is that we put in targeted investment there, extended the kilometres for the principal freight network, but added to that funding as well," he said.
"We're looking at other parts of the state where we could have targeted and strategic investments.
"Obviously the grains sector is important in the north and we are looking at what we can do there and continuing work with our Minister for Freight and my colleagues to see what we can do."
One of the four priority areas of the Victorian Farmers Federation's election platform is the delivery of better roads and rail for regional Victorians, saying it must be a priority for whoever is in government post-November.
They have called on at least $500 million to "fix pinch points on priority freight routes to increase access for high productivity freight routes and improve freight efficiency.
While he did not specifically outline any investment funding, Mr Carroll said principal freight networks were important in designating kilometres for those driving freight throughout Victoria and that he will work with federal counterparts to improve areas that need improvement.
"We are also doing what we can online so that freight companies and truck drivers can see those designated kilometres and roads which we are encouraging them to use that we know have had the funding and investment in them," he said
"I've only recently sat down with the new Commonwealth Minister Catherine King, who is, I'll be frank, a breath of fresh air, and we think we'll get some collaboration happening there."
Interim results of a road safety survey from the Nationals that asked drivers identify roads that were dangerous, showed roads in eastern and central Victoria needing urgent repair.
These included the Great Alpine Road, which stretches from Wangaratta to Bairnsdale, and the Melbourne-Lancefield Road in central Victoria.
The survey was launched in April by Shadow Roads Minister Steph Ryan and was planned to run for three months, but had to be relaunched in May after it featured a location in Ukraine as one of its main images
But Mr Carroll dismissed the survey and said the east of Victoria was also a priority.
"We will focus on those areas in [the east of Victoria], but it would be remiss of me to say that any survey by the Opposition I would take with a grain of salt, as they are focused on roads that are overseas" he said.
He said the government was putting money into road maintenance, regional road networks and funding than ever before.
"I've been a regular to Ballarat speaking to apprentices and road maintenance crew and seeing the innovation with technology as well, and we continue to invest in it," he said.
