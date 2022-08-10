Analysts say there's been tentative confidence returning to the lamb market, on the back of increased processing capacity and tightened supply.
Earlier this week, the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator had bounced back to 733 cents a kilogram, up sharply on the 634c/kg late last week.
Meat & Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said tighter supply meant increased demand supporting increased prices.
"On top of that, some confidence has returned to the market," Mr Atkinson said.
All the sheep and lamb indicators were higher week-on-week by at least 50c/kg.
"Your trade lambs are up 94c/kg week-on-week, your heavy lambs are up 62c/kg and they are making up the vast majority of that volume," he said.
He said the recent price slide had been brought about by a "multitude of complex factors" that were all happening at once.
"Generally the wet and cool conditions have affected the finished quality of those lambs, in terms of how they present at the saleyards, and that's affected buyers' attitudes towards paying higher prices," he said.
"On top of that, there is processor capacity - processors are still working through the backlog of the 2021 lamb cohort."
He said that dampened demand, but it was unknown how long it would take to work through the backlog.
"Numbers are still significant," he said.
"The handbrake on that as well is absenteeism, due to coronavirus and the flu."
Elders Victoria and Riverina livestock manager Matt Tinkler said there had been a marked recovery in price.
"The back end of last week, and the start of this week, has seen a bit of an uplift," Mr Tinkler said.
"We saw a big volume of lambs come in - that causes the price point for butchers or retailers to drop and all of a sudden there was a greater demand."
He said processors might have also been able to ramp up production.
"I know a lot of [abattoirs] have been operating well under their capacity," he said.
Thomas Elder Markets commodity market insights manager Matt Dalgleish said it was uncharacteristic to see lamb price declines in winter, particularly late in the season.
"The old season lambs are becoming thin on the ground and the new season suckers aren't ready yet," Mr Dalgleish said.
"The spring flush from late September through to November generally puts prices under pressure, but by late winter it often peaks."
He said the foot and mouth disease panic and processor capacity woes also limited the rally.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
