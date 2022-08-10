Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Harlequin mini meat sheep have 'bolted' since they were first developed in 2006

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
August 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEAT FOR ALL AGES: Hope-ta Harlequin Mini Meat Sheep stud principal Melissa Bell, Longwarry, has bred the small breed for five years.

Melissa Bell was looking for a way to diversify her farm income when a comment on a social media post she made suggested she try a relatively new mini meat sheep breed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.