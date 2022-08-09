Yearling cattle prices surged past $2400 a head while bullocks sold to a top price of $3490 during a feature Bairnsdale store sale on Tuesday.
About 2100 cattle were yarded for the annual Bill Wyndham & Co feature market where vendor-bred cattle from across eastern Victoria went under the hammer.
Advertisement
Two major cattle buyers dominated the opening lane of the two where 2.5-year-old bullocks sold well beyond $3000.
South Gippsland-based feedlotter Anthony Hullick and commission buyer Campbell Ross, Melbourne, clashed at the start of the market, purchasing the first dozen pens between them.
David Brownlow, The Camp Pastoral, Bairnsdale, sold the nine top-priced Hereford bullocks, 2.5 years, 761 kilograms, for $3490 or 458 cents a kilogram.
Mr Brownlow said he was amazed by the result and noted ideal seasonal conditions in East Gippsland, and strong demand among feedlots and processors, were mainly to play.
A common comment among buyers related to the increased weights in cattle compared to other Bill Wyndham & Co sales in years gone by - it took until pen 70 for cattle to fall below 300kg.
Young cattle were also in high demand among restockers as prices for cattle aged 12-14 months soared past $2500.
Chris and Mary Wheeler, Buchan South, and manager Geoff Cameron, sold 248 cattle in that age range, including 155 Angus cattle.
The Wheelers' draft included 23 Angus steers, 451kg, for $2560 or 567c/kg, 16 steers, 409kg, for $2400 or 586c/kg, and 20 steers, 397kg, for 2400 or 604c/kg.
In their Hereford draft, 16 steers, 402kg, made $2160 or 537c/kg, and 25 steers, 367kg, made $2160 or 588c/kg.
Keri-Lee Whelan, Nyerimilang, sold 69 Angus steers, 10-12 months, including 21 Angus steers, 364kg, for $2260 or 620c/kg, and lighter pens including 20 steers, 324kg, for $2130 or 657c/kg, and 10 steers, 299kg, for $2090 or 698c/kg - it was the first pen under 300kg.
Buchan Station, Buchan, was another major vendor which sold 85 Angus steers, 12-14 months, and 26 heifers, 10-14 months.
The steer draft included 25 steers, 431kg, for $2370 or 549c/kg, 20 steers, 407kg, for $2440 or 599c/kg, and 22 steers, 388kg, for $2300 or 592c/kg.
More to come.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.