Freezing temperatures have been recorded across Victoria in recent weeks as some regions across the state begin to get a glimpse of warmer, spring-like weather.
Western district grazier Margaret Hallyburton, Boiardo, Bookaar, said sub-zero temperatures at her property had even frozen a bird bath, allowing her to place four sets of boots on the ice.
"I have no idea how cold it was that morning," she said.
"The gauge under the verandah said 0 (and) Mortlake was into the minus range that morning."
Mrs Hallyburton, who runs an Angus herd, calves down in autumn and winter and has so far had eight sets of twins this season.
Meanwhile, Areegra contributor Amy Johnston captured a photo of her Kelpie, Tucker, in the shearing shed at Winkara, east of Warracknabeal.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
