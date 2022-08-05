A northern Victorian hay grower has won Australia's first award recognising the value of producing heavy bales.
A 763kg hay bale produced by Scott and Diane Baxter of Picola has won the inaugural Feed Central National Hay Quality heaviest hay bale award.
The award was introduced this year as part of the Feed Central National Hay Quality awards.
Feed Central managing director Tim Ford said the heavy bale awards were part of an ongoing campaign to highlight the value of heavy bales.
"We want to continue to draw the industry's attention to the necessity of heavy bales," Mr Ford said.
With fuel prices escalating, Mr Ford said heavy bales were the way of the future.
"The freight component of the hay transaction continues to rise and the heavier the bale, the lower the per-tonne cost of freight," Mr Ford said.
"If a load is at maximum capacity, the per-tonne cost of freight is lower than if you load it to half capacity."
Mr Ford said growers invested considerable money in new machinery to produce heavy bales but could save a lot on freight and find the hay easier to sell.
"The heavier bales are selling first," he said.
The average hay bale is about 550kg but Mr Ford said many farmers still produced smaller bales.
"Larger bales improve the efficiencies of the shedding because you can store more hay in the same shed, on-farm efficiencies with less labour and tractor hours, and then transport efficiencies," Mr Ford said.
The Feed Central National Hay Quality awards recognise and encourage growers to aim for high quality hay.
Hay listed with Feed Central in preparation for sale is inspected on-farm by a certified Feed Central inspector and is eligible for entry in the competition.
More details can be found at www.feedcentral.com.au.
