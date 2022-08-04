Stock & Land
Wodonga-based based Arnold's take out award recognising independent fruit and vegetable retailers

Updated August 4 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:00am
SERVING THE COMMUNITY: Owner-operators of Wodonga's Arnold's Louise Arnold, Ben Arnold, Maddy Sims and Lucy Sims. The store won the 2022 Peoples Choice Award for Victorian Retailer of the Year poll run by Fresh Markets Australia and the Central Markets Association of Australia.

A Wodonga fruit market has been chosen as the top Victorian-based independent fruit and vegetable retailer as nominated by their local community.

