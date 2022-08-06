Stock & Land
Home/Opinion

Foot and mouth focus shines light on biosecurity cracks says says National Farmers Federation

By Fiona Simson
August 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Semarang, Indonesia Cattle- October 25, 2019 Farmers trade their cattle or cows at Pasar Pon animal market in Ambarawa. Source Shutterstock

As a farmer, my heart last week was with the farmers marching in Colac, petrified at the thought of foot and mouth disease coming to Australia and angry that they didn't think either government or industry was doing everything they could to keep it out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.