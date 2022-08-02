It's been a long time between ram sales for Yarrawonga Poll, Harden NSW.
The stud had focused selling its Merinos on property and has not been a vendor at an auction for about 20 years.
But they came back with a bang at the annual Hamilton ram sale held at Sheepvention, grabbing the top two prices at the auction with Lot 72 M22341 selling for $26,000 to a Warralea Poll Merino stud, Gairdner, WA.
"We hadn't been here for 20 years to a ram sale, so it's good to be back," he said.
"There was no particular reason why we came back to a sale, it was as simple as it was time to sell outside of our on property sales."
Vendor Steve Phillips said the ram, which was 13 months old was well nourished and stood well.
"This ram has very good wool on it and was very square structured, as well as being a little bit younger than the others we had on sale here," he said.
The ram fleece measured 17.7 micron, had a standard deviation (SD) of 2.6, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 14.6 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.6 per cent.
The second highest priced ram was Lot 74 M22323, also from to Yarrawonga Polls, sold for $16,000 and had measured 18.8 micron, a SD of 2,8, a CV of 16.1 and CF of 99.4pc.
New South Wales stud stock and sheep specialist Scott Thrift who was representing Warralea said he picked him for his silky soft wool, as well as Yarrawonga's breeding pedigree from Roseville Park.
"He has a great outlook and has a lot of growing to do and the breeding on the Roseville Park side of things looks good," he said.
"With the wool market at the moment your premium is in that 16 and a half to 18 micron, and Steve and his family have had a successful day with the two top prices, after 20 years away."
Elders studstock manager for Victoria Riverina Ross Milne said it was great to have a physical sale at Sheepvention after a number of years off.
"It was a good sale this year and obviously, not having a physical sale since 2019 had meant there was plenty of interest," he said.
"We had less numbers of rams here but I'm happy with the way the sale went."
The sale average, how the sale was received and the crowd was a good sign and was pleasing to all see.
Mr Milne said the most important thing to take away from todays sale was that all vendors had been happy with the amount of people that were actually looking at sheep over the couple of days that Sheepvention was on.
"It obviously resulted in some pretty good sales going to a number of places, including interstate, with buyers from South Australia and Tasmania really showing interest," he said.
Other notable buyers on the day included CA & JM Arbuckle who bought four lots for just under $16,000 mostly from the Glendonald stud, Nhill.
Blackwood, Evondale Tas, was the only stud selling Corriedales, with the top priced ram Lot 84 200063 fetching $5500.
