Yarrawonga Polls take top two prices at Sheepvention's Annual Hamilton Ram Sale for 2022

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:47am, first published 8:15am
LONG TIME BETWEEN SALES: New South Wales stud stock and sheep specialist at Elders Scott Thrift representing the buyer Warralea, Gairdner, WA and Steve Phillips, Yarrawonga Poll, Harden with the top priced ram Lot 72 M22341.

* 67 of 80 Merino rams sold to $26,000, av $4436

* Total clearance of 5 Corriedale rams sold to $5500, av $3500

It's been a long time between ram sales for Yarrawonga Poll, Harden NSW.

