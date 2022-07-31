Goulburn-Murray Water is taking significant strides in its surveying methods, using a small boat and drones.
GMW Survey Services manager Avni Bekirofski said the Z Boat was one of the most crucial pieces of surveying equipment the organisation used.
It provided accurate mapping of underwater features, which was particularly useful for GMW's desilting surveys.
The Z Boat could scan several kilometres of channel each day, providing a "complete picture", rather than estimates drawn from traditional, tactile survey methods, some of which involved field staff having to wade into hazardous channels with their surveying equipment.
Mr Bekirofski said new technologies had enabled GMW to take significant strides in the surveying field.
"The Z Boat is part of a suite of tools used in GMW surveying that epitomise how survey technology has rapidly evolved into remote sensing as a more accurate, efficient and safer survey method," he said.
"The days of traditional measuring and paper blueprints are gone.
"As a business, we are committed to innovating and taking a more data driven approach to improve our services, and new surveying technologies are central to this."
GMW has also been developing its GPS controlled machine guidance system.
This system creates a 3D computer model which construction works can be based on.
Plant operators view the model guidance on an on-board screen while project managers can view the operations of the plant remotely.
Mr Bekirofski said that alowed for real-time oversight of progress and accurate excavation and placement of material, helping reduce delays.
GMW first used machine guidance for the upgrade of Tullaroop Dam in 2016.
The technology minimised the need for surveyors to trek across steep embankments and work around heavy machinery.
Mr Bekirofski said various other 3D modelling tools were also being used by GMW to improve its surveying.
"3D modelling has practical applications for all manner of works, from planning to construction, maintenance to monitoring. It enables us to operate more safely by allowing remote surveying of places or structures where access might otherwise be dangerous," said Mr Bekirofski.
"These survey tools complement each other and position GMW as being able to provide a complete, state-of-the-art, surveying service that can be tailored to different needs."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
