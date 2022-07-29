Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Environmental, social, and governance criteria growing in importance for ag sector

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ESG IMPORTANCE: Chief executive of the Australian Farm Institute Richard Heath speaking on the growing importance of ESG criteria for shareholders in commercial agriculture companies.

Overwhelming data shows that agricultural companies that perform well also address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria and other associated metrics progress their performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.