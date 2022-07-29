Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Warrnambool cattle sale attracts restockers from SA in winter-sized market

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South-west Victorian and interstate buyers went head-to-head at Warrnambool's monthly store cattle sale on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.