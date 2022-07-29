South-west Victorian and interstate buyers went head-to-head at Warrnambool's monthly store cattle sale on Friday.
Agents yarded about 600 cattle at the Warrnambool Livestock Exchange where cow and calf units topped the market, fetching a top price of $3850.
Advertisement
Warrnambool Stock Agents' Association president Jack Kelly said prices across all classes of cattle were firm compared to recent sales.
"The 500-kilogram-plus steers sold to 495 cents a kilogram and then the steers that were 460-500kg were up to 524c/kg and then it was the steers in the 400-450kg range which topped at 582c/kg," he said.
Concerns about a potential outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Australia have producers "on edge", according to Mr Kelly, who said it was a huge talking point at the market.
"People are nervous about putting cattle in at the moment because everyday you find out something different with the FMD threat," he said.
"For example, Coles' suppliers are receiving mats so the likes of tanker drivers and visitors to their farms are covered from a biosecurity point of view.
"We're still only early days but people are worried."
He said open-auction steers, 215-300kg, sold to a top price of $1750 a head or 710c/kg.
"On the heifer side, it still ticked along okay but there wasn't a big run of heifers here," he said.
"The best runs of heifers were 450-470c/kg and as they got lighter they got dearer."
Local restockers also picked up the slack of the feedlotters, along with buyers from across the SA border.
Roseneath North sold 30 Angus steers, 476kg, for 524c/kg or $2494.
Strathallan sold nine Angus steers, 353kg, for 582c/kg or $2054 and six Angus steers, 425kg, for 510c/kg or $2162.
R & J Bell sold 14 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 547kg, for 484c/kg or $2647.
T & K Netherway sold seven Angus steers, 356kg, for 552c/kg or $1965.
Eastview Partnership sold four Angus steers, 418kg, for 536c/kg or $2240.
S & A Hockway sold 14 Speckle Park steers, 372kg, for 520c/kg or $1934.
Bellrose sold nine Speckle Park steers, 403kg, for 530c/kg or $2135.
Advertisement
Brookside sold 14 Angus heifers, 416kg, for 470c/kg or $1955.
J & G White sold nine Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 391kg, for 470c/kg or $1837.
M Burridge sold 10 Angus heifers, 329kg, for 462c/kg or $1519.
Bassano Angus sold nine Angus cows and calves for $3850.
Claymore sold a Speckle Park bull for $4500.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.