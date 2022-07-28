Stock & Land

Kochii Australian Eucalyptus Oil uses organic biochar to meet meet environmental targets

By Mal Gill
July 28 2022 - 2:00am
TARGET: Tim Munro and Steve Meerwald checking young oil mallee trees, part of a 300-hectare plantation to be completed this winter on the former Kulja, WA, cropping property that is now home to Kochiis oil, biochar and wood vinegar production operations.

Just as dogs with bad breath are given charcoal tablets to chew on, future sheep flocks and cattle herds may be fed organic biochar as a methane burp-busting supplement.

