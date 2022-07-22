A new giant glasshouse with large truss tomatoes and cutting-edge technology has opened in Tatura.
Glasshouse food producer Flavorite's new six-hectare glasshouse will create 60 additional full-time jobs and be the largest glasshouse producer of fruit and vegetable in the country.
Advertisement
The glasshouse rises seven metres in height and uses technology to control every aspect of the environment within its walls.
There is specific control at the glasshouse over sunlight, water, carbon dioxide, temperature and pests which will make sure there is fresh produce 12 months of the year.
"This project will help grow our business, diversify our product range, create more jobs for regional Victoria and drive sustainable agriculture," Flavorite chief executive Mike Nichol said.
"It just shows what can be achieved when government and industry work together."
READ MORE:
Glasshouse tomato production is more than 11 times greater than in the field and uses up to 80 per cent less water for the same yield.
The latest construction takes Flavorite's total production under glass from 58 hectares to 64 hectares, with plans for continued growth.
The new project was supported by the state government's Victorian Business Growth Fund and Regional Jobs Fund.
Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing said the new glasshouse will communities in the Goulburn Valley will benefit the local economy.
"This is a significant project backed by the Regional Jobs Fund that cements the Goulburn Valley's role as a critical part of Australia's fruit bowl - producing nearly a third of Victoria's fruit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.