Stock & Land
Cattle Markets

CVLX Ballarat welcome good crowd of buyers, but cattle prices at sale drop from previous sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 22 2022 - 8:00am
The trend of falling cattle prices at store sales continued at the CVLX Ballarat store sale on Friday, with some quality cattle, but prices dropped from previous sales.

