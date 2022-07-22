The trend of falling cattle prices at store sales continued at the CVLX Ballarat store sale on Friday, with some quality cattle, but prices dropped from previous sales.
While there were more heavy steers in pens than what was at most other recent sales, buyers had been hesitant to bid to the heights of earlier this year.
Agents yarded about 3000 cattle for sale, described as predominantly mixed quality cattle.
Elders Ballarat stock agent Nick Gray said the sale was what many agents expected.
"Grown cattle are probably $200 cheaper, and the lead of our weaners are much the same," he said.
"When we get into the lighter mixed bred cattle, they look to be $250 to $300 cheaper than what we have seen earlier this year.
"The really light cattle, though, will be heavily affected on price."
A mix of buyers in the gallery were competitive for good quality cattle, which Mr Gray said gave a good indication that the market still showed some confidence.
"Commission buyers were here and we expect many cattle going up to the Murray River and a number heading towards South Australia as well, which is normal for us to see," he said.
"Most of our regular buyers are here, with the exception of a few who have been here for the monthly store sales earlier this year," he said.
One of the most notable vendors of the day was the O'Keefe family, who ran Ashgrove located in Winslow and recently sold up their property and had more than 150 Angus cattle on offer.
Janette O'Keefe from Ashgrove said much of her family was at the sale, and it was a special occasion.
"We have sold off our farm, and we are happily looking forward to retirement," he said.
"Farming our cattle has been good to us."
Ashgrove sold a pen of 40 Angus steers, 413 kilograms average weight, for 559 cents per kilogram $2310 a head and also sold a pen of 60 Angus steers, 341kg, for 580c/kg or $1890.
Spring Creek Organics sold 11 Angus steers, 508kg, for 519c/kg or $2640.
Russell & Blurton sold 18 Angus steers, 600kg, for 475c/kg or $2850.
Kimroy sold 22 Angus steers, 588kg, for 493c/kg or $2900, and another pen of 16 Angus steers, 573kg, 506c/kg for $2900.
Nebpack Enterprises sold 19 Angus steers, 411kg, for 559c/kg or $2300.
CJ Forbes & Sons sold 14 Angus steers, 351kg, for 595c/kg or $2090.
W Egan sold 6 Charolais steers, 424kg, for 471c/kg or $2000.
Balderstone Pastoral sold 17 Charolais steers, 339kg, for 522c/kg or $1770.
