Rumin8 attracts big climate funds for methane busting feed

July 23 2022 - 8:00am
Climate funds pour money into methane reducing feed

Australian climate technology company Rumin8 has welcomed $7 million in funding from domestic and international climate impact funds, as it develops the next generation of feed supplements to reduce methane emissions from livestock.

