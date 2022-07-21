Stock & Land
Burra ambassador takes world championship

July 21 2022 - 8:00am
BURRA GOLD: The former Commonwealth champion produced a stunning career best and equaled the Australian record of 2.02 meters to win the gold medal.

Burra Foods Brand Ambassador, Leongatha's Eleanor Patterson is the new women's high jump world champion.

