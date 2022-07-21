Burra Foods Brand Ambassador, Leongatha's Eleanor Patterson is the new women's high jump world champion.
The former Commonwealth champion produced a stunning career best and equaled the Australian record of 2.02 meters to win the gold medal at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
Advertisement
That made Patterson Australia's 10th track and field world champion.
Read more: Sport star thanks Burra staff
Her performance in Eugene was an improvement of two centimetres on her previous personal best and a goal she had been working to for some time.
She upstaged the crowd favourite, Ukraine's Yaraslava Mahuchikh who took the silver medal.
Patterson and Mahuchikh were the only athletes to clear 2.02m.
The Australian achieved it with her first jump, while the Ukrainian needed two attempts.
Paterson will compete at the Commonwealth Games at the end of this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.