University graduates will have another new opportunity to be involved in a program to kick off a career in the agriculture sector.
Agribusiness Rabobank has launched a graduate program for the first time in Australia, offering university graduates places to join the bank early next year.
The 18-month graduate program kicks off in February of next year and will be the first time a structured initiative will take place in the company.
Rabobank group executive, chief HR officer Belinda Webber said the bank had previously employed some graduates on an individual basis locally, but the new program will give those studying agribusiness a structed path to a successful career.
"This new initiative offers an exciting opportunity for graduates to embark on meaningful career paths with a global agri-leader and to work across - and gain skills, knowledge and experience with - one of Australia's leading agricultural and financial institutions," she said.
The company are looking for graduates who are interested in a range of business areas including country banking, wholesale or corporate banking, risk and compliance, technology and business transformation.
Ms Webber said each graduate would get to spend time on rotation working across a range of areas within the bank as part of the program.
"The rotation placements will not only help to build the graduates' skills and knowledge, but also bring value to the teams in which they work by injecting fresh ideas and different approaches to how things may be done," she said.
The program is planned to have annual intakes, with opportunities for regional and international travel.
Mooree-based Rabobank employee Felicity Taylor said the training and development provided when she graduated with her Bachelor of Agricultural Economics degree was an "excellent enabler for an exciting and fulfilling career".
After her degree, she worked in Sydney in the company's research and analytics arm, and also spent two months in the mergers and acquisitions department at Rabobank's global head office in The Netherlands.
But she wanted to keep things local and continued to work in Armidale, Moree and Toowoomba Rabobank branches and is now employed as an area manager for the Moree region.
"The network I've built and confidence I've gained from the breadth of exposure I had as a graduate at the bank has been invaluable in getting me to where I am today," she said.
Applications for the program open today and close on August 16.
