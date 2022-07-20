Stock & Land
South-western mayor asks locals to take extra precautions, if they are travelling to Bali

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:06am
LEAVE YOUR BOOTS: Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith says the region is heavily dependent on farming, with more than one-in-three locals working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith has asked locals to take extra precautions if they travel to Indonesia, as Australia's northern neighbour battles a growing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

