Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Lamb, mutton winter prices yet to stablise at 'erratic' markets

By Leann Dax
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:24pm, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAY OUT: Eliza McBride, 7, Springton, SA, and Jasmine Simonds, 7, Mount Pleasant, SA, at the Mount Pleasant sheep market.

Lamb prices took the brunt of another price correction as the industry is yet to find a base price in mid-winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.