Stock & Land

WorkSafe and Victorian Farmers Federation call for on-farm safety to be a priority

July 20 2022 - 2:00am
SAFETY GUIDEBOOK: VFF president Emma Germano says a new VFF guidebook will assist famers in keeping safe on their properties.

Victorian farmer advocacy groups are banding together to show the importance of workplace safety during National Farmer Safety Week.

