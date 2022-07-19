Stock & Land
Breaking

Ousted dairy farmer Ian Morris wins Supreme Court case against VFF

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: South-west Victorian dairy farmer Ian Morris has won his case against the VFF in Victoria's Supreme Court.

The Victorian Farmers Federation must reinstate the membership of dairy farmer Ian Morris after it lost a civil case in the Victorian Supreme Court today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.