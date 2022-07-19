The Victorian Farmers Federation must reinstate the membership of dairy farmer Ian Morris after it lost a civil case in the Victorian Supreme Court today.
Mr Morris launched legal action after the VFF terminated his membership while he was running for the presidency of its commodity group, the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria.
The VFF must pay a chunk of Mr Morris' legal costs, as well as its own.
It's an expensive process for all involved. The VFF had been represented by Andrew Broadfoot QC.
While Mr Broadfoot's fees are not public, the benchmark fee paid to Queens Counsels is $1000 an hour and there had been more than two days of hearings into the Morris matter in front of Justice John Dixon.
Addressing the court in May, Mr Broadfoot warned costs were mounting.
"Every day that we are in this courtroom is costing farmers money ... probably costing tens of thousands of dollars for everybody to be here today," he said.
Under cross examination in May, VFF president Emma Germano said it was the only time she could recall a membership being terminated.
Even so, the VFF is also facing legal action from a second ousted member, Bruce Vallance, and it was revealed in earlier hearing that the board has also resolved to terminate Oonagh Kilpatrick's membership, although the decision was not yet final.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
