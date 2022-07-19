Stock & Land
Collinsville Emperor 395 makes princely sum of $115,000

CM
By Catherine Miller
July 19 2022 - 9:15pm
Collinsville Emperor 395, which sold privately for $115,000 to the Kolindale stud, Dudinin, WA. Pictured with the ram are Collinsville stud general manager Tim Dalla, Hallett, Tony Brooks, Brooks Merino Services, who acted on behalf of the Kolindale stud in purchasing the ram and Nutrien stud stock representatives Brad Wilson and Rick Power.

A outstanding Poll Merino sire from Collinsville stud, Hallett, was the talk of the grounds at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, selling for $115,000 in a private sale.

