After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 the Australian Sheep & Wool Show roared back into action last weekend, and WA Merino breeders were again back out in force.
WA genetics dominated the medium wool championships claiming a handful of grand champion titles.
In the medium wool section it was the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, WA, and the Campbell family's Coromandel stud, Gairdner, WA, which came up trumps exhibiting grand champion medium wool ram and ewe, respectively.
Leading the way for the Eastville Park stud was an upstanding August-shorn Merino ram by the name of Tim, when it got the judge's nod and was sashed the grand champion medium wool ram of show.
When Tim was sashed the grand champion medium wool medium wool Merino judge Stuart McBurnie, Weealla stud, Balladoran, NSW, said the ram's structure and carcase were spot on.
"Not only does he have a lot of meat, but he is also going to cut a fair bit of wool," Mr McBurnie said.
"In the end it was his make and shape which got him over the line for the grand champion.
The 162kg ram caught the eye of Mr McBurnie early when he placed it first in front of six other rams in its opening class for August shorn medium wool Merino rams showing six or more permanent teeth.
The Coromandel stud continued WA's dominance in the medium wool section when a Poll Merino ewe from the stud took out the top ewe award and was sashed the grand champion medium wool ewe of show.
Farm Weekly's livestock manager.
