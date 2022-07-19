Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

New process not likely to replace shearers

By Stewart Raine, Nutrien Wool
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:13am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia has been recognised as "being built on the sheep's back" and we hope that shearers continue to play a major role in the wool industry.

The nationwide shortage of shearers is causing a great deal of financial and management stress for many woolgrowers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.