Stock & Land
Home/Politics

SVG Ventures announce headquarters in Melbourne to give farmers more access to technology

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW HEADQUARTERS: Treasurer and Economic Development Minister Tim Pallas with SVG CEO and founder John Hartnett in Silicon Valley, California. Mr Pallas announced that SVG will base it's Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne this past weekend.

A world leader in agrifood innovation will make Melbourne its base for its Australian and New Zealand headquarters and allow opportunities via a propriety platform.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.