It was a strong showing of the Texel breed as judging continued all morning and into the afternoon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Judge Andrew Hall, Warrilla stud principal, Manoora, South Australia, said this competition showcased the continued development of the Texel breed with some of the best rams and ewes being shown.
Advertisement
"The quality of this breed is getting better and better every year and it is a credit to the breeders," he said.
"It is very enjoyable to come to Bendigo where there is the biggest turn out of Texels.
"We are really seeing the cream of the crop and it is very rewarding."
Mr Hall said the evenness and high-quality of sheep showed the impressive state of the breed and at times made judging decisions difficult when trying to place such good sheep.
"It was tricky to differentiate between the sheep at times, which made decisions difficult at times, but it just goes to show the high caliber of the sheep," he said.
Cypress Park stud, Windermere, was awarded the supreme champion of the breed with their ram.
Mr Hall said he stood out from the pack right from the start and was a brilliant example of the Texel breed.
"He looked so powerful and he was so good on his feet," he said.
"He had the great coverage of the Texel breed with the beautiful white hair, beautiful markings on the black eyeline, nose and black feet and he had a power of meat on him."
READ MORE:
Cypress Park stud principal Ashley Smith said this was the first show for the young ram who has always shone at the Windermere stud.
"He was born last June to a ram that we introduced to put a bit of height and length back into our stud and it seems to have worked well," he said.
"He has a bit of a mind of his own, but he has always stood out amongst the group at home."
Mr Smith said it was a real team effort from the Smith family to prepare for the show.
He said he was down with COVID three weeks before the show, but his daughter Ella Smith took up the training and show preparation for the Cypress Park Texels.
"She has done most of the preparation and she has done really well," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Hall also paid tribute to the champion ewe from Mertex Texel & White Suffolk Stud, Antwerp, and said she was an exemplary ewe to see.
"She has length, good neck extension, and a real presence; she is a credit to her breeders," he said.
The Andrew Roberts Memorial for the most successful Texel exhibitor went to Mertex following their placings of champion ewe, reserve champion ewe and reserve champion ram.
Mr Hall said it was terrific to see a few young exhibitors involved as well who are well supported.
The Texel Young Handler Encouragement Award was given to Austin Baker, Summit Park stud, Hamilton while Ella Smith, Cypress Park, Windermere, received second place.
"It is really great to see the young exhibitors as they are what keeps the industry going, it is really exciting," he said.
Advertisement
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.