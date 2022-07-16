The Southdown is an old English breed, much prized for it's early maturity but more importantly for its eating quality and especially the amount of meat in the back third of its carcase.
The genetic integrity of the breed is righty maintained by a core of dedicated breeders, and the evidence of their devotion was on display during the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show, held in Bendigo.
Under the hands and eyes of judge Simon Thomas, Silk Southdowns. Cavendish, Victoria, and associate Jessica Ellis, Barree Corriedales, Sunbury, Vic, the sash for champion ram was awarded to the ram which had been successful in the 'ram one and half years old to be scanned' class and exhibited by Andrew Sellars-Jones, Chandpara, Tylden, Vic.
Mr Thomas thought the champion a 'really advanced young ram'.
"He has really good length of body, with beautiful depth and muscle right through his back and hindquarter," he said.
"His smooth shoulders and dark points are what the Southdown breed is renowned for."
The reserve champion ram was exhibited by Fairbank Southdowns, Hagley, Tasmania.
It had been successful in the 'ram under one and half years old closely and evenly shorn to be scanned' class.
The champion ram was also awarded the best yearling ram prize.
The ewe championship was awarded to James Knight, Lansdale, Bamgannie, Vic, for his entry in the 'pen of 2 ewes under one and half years' class.
Mr Thomas said the ewe was 'pretty well a standout' for the championship.
"She is very correct, with excellent feet, and great muscling," he said.
"She is a credit to the breeder."
The champion ewe was also judged the best yearling Southdown ewe.
The reserve champion ewe was shown by Andrew Sellars-Jones, Chandpara, Tylden, Vic and had been shown in the 'pen of shorn ewes under one and half years', class.
Mr Thomas complimented the ewe's 'beautiful tight shoulder' and thickness across her loin.
The group eligible for entry in the Supreme Prime Lamb Group Award was won by Lansdale, while the group eligible to compete for the Champion ASSBA Breeds Group Award was won by Chandpara.
Associate judge Jessica Ellis, said she couldn't find fault with either of the winning groups.
"The consistency of type really showed me you are breeding a modern Southdown," Ms Ellis said.
For the Best Hindquarted Southdowns class, Mr Thomas admitted this is the class he most wants to win when he is showing his sheep.
"This is what the Southdown is all about," he said, when sashing the winning entry, a ram from Yentrac Southdowns, Tatura and Burrumbeet, Vic.
"He has terrific width and depth, there is so much muscle and that is the type of backside we want in our trade lambs."
Mr Thomas told the crowd there were a lot of good sheep on display before them.
"They are a credit to the breed,' he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
