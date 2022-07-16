"That was really a challenge," was judge Dawson Bradford's comments after he had awarded the supreme Dorper exhibit to the ram bred by Adrian Veitch, Kaya, Narrogin, WA.
Mr Bradford form the Hillcroft Farms Ultrawhite stud, Popanyinning, WA, was explaining his decision to award the supreme to the ram over the grand champion ewe.
"I had to look really hard to separate these sheep," he said.
"I believe the ram has a bit more muscle than the ewe and I think he is an exceptional ram
"It is not easy to breed sheep with that amount of muscle and still retain balance and bone."
The ram, under one and half years, had previously been judged grand champion ram beating the senior champion ram.
That ram had also been exhibited by Adrian Veitch, and Mr Bradford thought the ram was 'quite strong for muscliing."
"I can see the development of the breed will benefit from this ram," Mr Bradford said.
"He is not the low set ram we have seen but not quite as extreme either.
"His topline is very good, with very good neck placement and bone."
Mr Bradford said the ram was a 'very safe and correct sheep who will do a lot for the industry.
The grand champion ewe was bred and exhibited by Bully Malherbe, Bulmar, Manildra.
Coming from the over two and half years class, the ewe was considered by Mr Bradford an 'outstanding exhibit'.
"She has muscle and exceptional length and it takes an exceptional structure to carry that length," he said.
Junior champion ewe - Kaya stud, Narrogin, WA
Reserve junior champion ewe - Kaya stud, Narrogin, WA
Senior champion ewe - Bullmar, Manildra
Reserve senior champion ewe - Tuerong Park, Mornington Peninsular, Victoria
Grand champion ewe - Bullmar, Manildra
Junior champion ram - Kaya stud, Narrogin, WA
Reserve junior champion ram - Kaya, Narrogin, WA
Senior champion ram - Bullmar, Manildra
Reserve senior champion ram - Kaya, Narrogin, WA
Grand champion Dorper ram - Kaya, Narrogin, WA
Supreme Dorper exhibit - Kaya, Narrogin, WA
Sires progeny group of three Dorpers - Brummy's Blacks, Bangham, SA
The Charles Edson Memorial Breeder's Group - Aberline Dorper and White Dorper stud, Hay
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
