Kaya stud from Western Australia showed supreme Dorper at 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 16 2022 - 8:32am, first published 12:15am
Judge Dawson Bradford sashing the supreme Dorper exhibit, the ram bred and shown by Adrian Veitch, Kaya, Narrogin, WA.

"That was really a challenge," was judge Dawson Bradford's comments after he had awarded the supreme Dorper exhibit to the ram bred by Adrian Veitch, Kaya, Narrogin, WA.

