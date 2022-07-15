Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Muskdale Wiltipoll stud takes out supreme ribbon at Bendigo

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 17 2022 - 12:23am, first published July 15 2022 - 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Muskdale, Axedale, Wiltipoll stud has emerged with the Australian Sheep & Wool Show supreme champion ribbon, with a "very masculine" ram.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.