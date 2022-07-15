Muskdale, Axedale, Wiltipoll stud has emerged with the Australian Sheep & Wool Show supreme champion ribbon, with a "very masculine" ram.
Wiltipoll judge Paul Routley, Uranna, NSW, said he was looking for a well-balanced sheep, with a good body and great topline.
"In the supreme the ram and ewe were very hard to split, they were both well muscled, the ewe had a very wide and deep loin, but in the end the ram came out trumps."
The Wiltipoll ram was a good solid, well-bodied animal was very well balanced, very masculine, with a good, deep, wide long loin," Mr Routley said.
The ram was a very well structured animal, he said.
"It was a good group of sheep, before me," he said.
Muskdale took out the champion and reserve champion ram, while the champion ewe was won by Reavesdale, Murringo, NSW, and Seabreeze, Portland West, was awarded the reserve ribbon.
Muskdale principal Ray Newman said the supreme champion ram was very well balanced, with a very high eye muscle area.
"I used him this year, last year he had a couple of lambs, so will go on using him how, with those scanning figures," Ms Newman said.
The August 2020 drop ram weighed 99 kilograms and had figures of an 8.5 millimetre fat measurement and 52mm muscle depth.
He won the 1.5-2.5 year class.
"I am only small, I only have 20-odd ewes and I don't like to sell sheep too early - I sell them at 15-20 months," Mr Newman said..
"These are a long living animal, so you will still get lambs at nine or 10 years of age, where with other breeds its five to seven years."
Putting the Wiltipoll ewes in lamb at seven months "knocked the hell out of them."
He said he also like to see the rams were right, before selling them.
"When the rams get big, like this one, if he has got faults, he will go in the feet or legs, so I like to see they are right, before I sell them," he said.
"I would rather give a superior sheep to someone, than sell them a bad one."
He said the Wilitpoll was a meat sheep, whose wool was of no value.
"A lot of people are buying rams to put them over shedding breeds, to increase their stamina, docility and good feet," he said.
It was pleasing to see two exhibitors from NSW and two from Victoria.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
