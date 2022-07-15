The Cheviot judge at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show says she'd buy the supreme champion, a ram from Greyoaks, Metung, if she was running a stud.
Greyoaks took out the champion and reserve champion ram ribbons, while Chaingate, Wagga Wagga, NSW won the champion ewe and reserve.
Judge Jess Sturgess, Griffith, NSW, told the gallery the ram was "everything I was looking for in a Cheviot," if she had a stud and was looking to purchase a sire.
"I would buy him - he stands beautifully out in the ring," Ms Sturgess said.
"I think that middle-aged ram was really beautiful, I couldn't pick any fault with him.
"He was just a really true example of what a Cheviot should look like."
She said she believed the ram would go on to be an excellent sire and his genetics would be "really special" for the breed.
Greyoaks co-owner John Armstrong said the ram was quite correct and had a beautiful, even fleece, which was admired by the judge.
"He is well put together, walks well, stands well and hopefully breeds well," he said.
Mr Armstrong said there were not many Cheviot studs left.
"Like some of the older breeds, they are fading out."
Merino producers in Tasmania were a prime market for the Cheviot rams.
"They are easy lambers, you don't have to be with them when the lamb."
It was the first time the rising two-year old had been shown, "so it wasn't very comfortable about it.
"I selected him because of his depth of body, length and very even fleece."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
