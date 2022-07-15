It's decision time for Finley NSW stud Closeup, after its Suffolk ewe took out supreme exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Closeup took out the ribbon with a May, 2021 ewe, by Kuralea 4/19, out of Closeup 264/17.
Advertisement
The stud's Charlotte Close said the family started with Suffolks when she was 14.
"I'm now 27, I've won accolades like this, at other shows, but I've never won supreme at a Sheep & Wool Show before - it's next level," Ms Close said.
"It was on the bucket list, because we love the industry, we love the people."
She said the family would bring the ewe back for the Bendigo Elite Suffolk Show in late August.
"We haven't got many days to decide whether to sell her or not, so it'll be something to talk about," Ms Close said.
The ewe won the supreme Suffolk at the Dubbo Show, in May.
"She is a very smart ewe, who is beautifully put together," Ms Close said.
Read more:
Judge Peter Button, Minlaton, SA, said it was pleasing to see so many studs exhibiting.
"Everyone was keen to get their sheep back out, in front of the public, which was going to make for good entries, number wise," Mr Button said.
He said he came with a type of sheep he was looking for and found it in every class.
"There was a very consistent line up of sheep, that makes my life a lot easier," he said.
It was not necessarily the biggest sheep but one that was well-fleshed, structurally correct and that displayed the Suffolk type, he said.
"That was all through the shed, most of the day.
"I went for the ewe because of the absolute sweetness she has a young animal, she has a beautiful carcase on her, a lovely Suffolk head on her and was good on her feet."
He said the base of many studs were ewes and ewe lines which set them up.
Advertisement
"A ewe has a big part to play in it and I think she is a cracking Suffolk ewe, although nothing is taken away from the ram
"He is chock full of meat and is hard as a rock and only has room to improve."
Deppeler stud, Derrinallum, took out the champion ram ribbon.
The June, 2021-drop champion ram weighed 111 kilograms, had a fat measurement of 9.5 millimetres and a muscle measurement of 43mm.
"I was happy with line-up of rams that came out for the championship, as a judge all I can hope is that I can get a consistent line-up, and I am happy with them," Mr Button said.
"All these rams have had what I've been looking for, all day."
Advertisement
He said the champion stood beautifully and was nice and square in the back end.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.