Beylor and Werowna Park studs to the front for the Black and Coloured breeds at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 16 2022 - 4:16am, first published July 15 2022 - 10:27am
Judge Helen Wright, Anne Barnes with her grand champion ewe, Steph Bechaz with her grand champion ram and asociate judge Belinda Amess.

Denied the chance of exhibiting her superfine black and coloured sheep at Bendigo for the past two years, Anne Barnes was well pleased to be awarded grand champion ewe for the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

