Denied the chance of exhibiting her superfine black and coloured sheep at Bendigo for the past two years, Anne Barnes was well pleased to be awarded grand champion ewe for the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
"This has made the wait worthwhile," Ms Barnes, Werowna Park, Yass, said, when her ewe which had been successful in the fine wool classes was given the sash.
Advertisement
Judge Helen Wright, Kan-B Colours, Glenlofty, Victoria, was full of praise for Ms Barnes' ewe.
"As a superfine Merino, she has a fantastic fleece and wool coverage," she said.
"With her depth and width of body, she is just a magnificent sheep."
The reserve grand champion ewe was shown by Steph Bechaz, Beylor Black and Coloured Shhep stud, Mornington Peninsular, Victoria.
Helen Wright was assisted in her judging duties by associate Belinda Amess, Caramut.
Together they awarded the ram grand championship to a medium wool ram showed by Steph Bechaz, Beylor Black and Coloureds, Mornington Peninsular, Victoria.
"He is an outstanding ram for his frame and wool cover with a good underline and he stands well," Ms Wright said.
The reserve grand champion ram was exhibited by Anne Barnes, Werowna Park, Yass.
Champion extra finewool ewe - Anne Barnes, Werowna Park, Yass
Champion extra finewool ram - Anne Barnes, Werowna Park, Yass
Champion finewool ewe - Steph Bechaz, Beylor, Mornington Peninsular, Vic.
Champion medium wool ewe - Steph Bechaz, Beylor, Mornington Peninsular, Vic.
Champion medium wool ram - Rob and Jan Brown, Jarob, Amphitheatre, Vic.
Sires Progeny Group - Steph Bechaz, Beylor, Mornington Peninsular, Vic.
Breeders Group - Anne Barnes, Werowna Park, Yass.
Pair of ewes - Steph Bechaz
Champion ram lamb - Sophie Holt, Coonong, Urana
Advertisement
Champion ewe lamb - Steph Bechaz
Grand champion lamb - Steph Bechaz
Reserve grand champion lamb - Sophie Holt, Coonong, Urana.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.