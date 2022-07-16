Stock & Land
Narrandera High School awarded grand champion Angora goat at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
July 16 2022 - 12:30am
Angora goats entered the ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with Narrandera High School, NSW, taking out the breed's top honours while Willow Glen Angoras, West Wyalong, NSW, crowned champion Mohair fleece.

