Angora goats entered the ring at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with Narrandera High School, NSW, taking out the breed's top honours while Willow Glen Angoras, West Wyalong, NSW, crowned champion Mohair fleece.
Judge Norm McCrea, Wagga Wagga, NSW, said while Narrandera High School was the only exhibitor showing Angora goats at this year's ASWS, they presented some excellent goats and created an impressive competition.
"They have got some really good young goats coming along," he said.
Mr McCrea commended the school on their exhibited goats and how the school students conducted themselves throughout.
"The school has done really well in the way that they have presented their animals today," he said.
"It was good to see the kindness of the students exhibiting and taking up the challenge of showing.
"It was very impressive."
Mr McCrea said he was also impressed by the mohair fleeces shown, with some real quality in the exhibitions.
"The fleeces were excellent and some of them are worth upwards of $40 a kilogram," he said.
"I'm looking for evenness, style and character in the fleeces which the champion fleece had."
Narrandera High School agriculture teacher Matt Shady said it was a terrific opportunity for the young students to develop their showing skills.
Mr Shady said due to conflicting programs at the school this weekend, a number of students were unable to attend the show, so this show provided the opportunity for strong experience for younger students.
"This was a great opportunity for some of the younger ones to get some real practice in, it was a real confidence booster," he said.
He said his team was made up of two students in year nine and one in year seven, supported by students from the primary school in years 6 and 4.
He said there was great camaraderie among the team, with the supporting younger students also coming away as class winners.
"In the parading class, the younger students even beat the older students in the end," he said
This marks Narrandera High School's third year of their Angora goat program, with the goats proving a hit with students of the school.
"I love to see and encourage the young ones to come on," Mr McCrea said.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
