"Sometimes for a judge, the smaller classes can be quite difficult," Malcolm Starritt said when reflecting upon his approach to judging the Prime SAMM breed during the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show held in Bendigo.
"But we had some excellent examples of the breed her today and the breeders are commended for their dedication.
"It was a privilege to judge here today, and I always appreciate the chance to look at other breeds."
Mr Starritt, from the Wombota Border Leicester stud, Moama, gave the ram championship to the ram which had been successful in the Under one and half year class, exhibited by Michael Gale and his partner Carolyn Perkins, Galaxy Park stud, Tintinara, SA.
"I took a lot of time looking at all the features of all the rams as they came through," Mr Starritt said.
"The champion ram has great density of wool and is am upstanding sheep."
Every judge is looking for different things, Mr Starritt said, and his preference was for sheep with muscle, neck extension and structural soundness.
"I was also looking for length of carcase and consistency in the wool," he said.
The best woolled ram was also shown by the Gale family and the April 2021-drop ram was considered for his great crimp definition, length of staple and very stylish wool.
"I was looking for productivity and this ram has it," Mr Starritt said.
In the ewe classes, the champion, bred by the Gale family, had been previously judged in the milk tooth class.
"She is a lovely example of the breed with spring of rib and a good eye muscle area," Mr Starritt said.
"The reserve ewe [from the two tooth class] is not as large as the champion, but I'm of the opinion that it is not always the biggest ewe that is best.
"I am looking seriously at all breeds and I see the more balance sheep that are not so big might be more profitable in the long run."
Sired by the wool champion in Bendigo and Adelaide in 2019, her fleece measured 22m, with 99.2pc Comfort Factor and she weighed 80kg.
The best woolled sheep in the show was awarded to the ram and Mr Starritt said his fleece characteristics will be passed on to his progeny.
The Supreme Prime SAMM was the young ram exhibited by Michael Gale, Galaxy Park, Tintinara, SA.
His fleece measured 21.5m, with 99.3pc Comfort Factor and he weighed 106kg.
"He is a fantastic ram and it is certainly worthwhile taking you time to look at these sheep," Mr Starritt advised the onlookers during the judging of the Prime SAMM breed.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
