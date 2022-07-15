Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Galaxy Park Prime SAMM stud exhibit breed champions at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:14am, first published July 15 2022 - 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Malcolm Starritt (centre) with the sashed Prime SAMM champions - Michael Gale and his partner Carolyn Perkins, Galaxy Park, Tintinara, SA, presenting the ewe and ram.

"Sometimes for a judge, the smaller classes can be quite difficult," Malcolm Starritt said when reflecting upon his approach to judging the Prime SAMM breed during the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show held in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.