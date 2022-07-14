The grand championship ribbons for both the ram and ewe classes in the Shropshire breed at the 2002 Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, were awarded to David and Mari Pickles, Holbeck Park, Huntly, Victoria.
Mr Pickles said his showing program had been interrupted by the Covid pandemic, but was pleased to be back in the pavilion at Bendigo.
"I only started to show three years ago so it is a relief to be here today," he said.
The breed was judged by Gavin Wall, from Mt Evelyn via Lillydale, is the past president of the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association.
"The numbers of Shropshires on display was limited but the quality was still exceptional among the top sheep," he said.
The champion ram was exhibited by David and Mari Pickles, and had come through the under one and half year class.
"I believe he will make an ideal sire," Mr Wall said.
"He has all the attributes the breed is noted for, and with 11mm fat and 38sq mm eye muscle area, I think they are traits which are desirable.
"We don't want to get too lean, it affects the eating quality."
Mr Wall said the ram, with his true Downs-type wool was exemplary for the breed.
For the ewe championship, Mr Wall gave the ribbon to the ewe shown in the over one and half year class by David and Mari Pickles, Holbeck Park, Huntly.
Mr Wall said she was a 'magnificent' ewe and true to breed type.
"If we were to change her a little bit, I would like to see a better head," he said.
"But overall, she stands well, has great depth of body and good meat and fat cover."
The group of one ram and two ewes was shown by Gunyado, Kerang.
David and Mari Pickles were the most successful exhibiters in the breed.
"One hundred years ago the Shropshire's were the leading prime lamb breed in Australia," Mr Pickles said.
"I was given the opportunity eight years ago to get into the breed when I was gifted some ewes.
"They have an amazing ability to lay down fat."
Mr Pickles said the taste of the meat is fantastic and it is a shame more consumers don't appreciate the breed.
"They still have a place in the industry, and are ideal for small holders," he said.
"They have a wonderful temperament and are easy care."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
