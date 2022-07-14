Stock & Land
Holbeck Park, Huntly, takes Shropshire championships at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:34am, first published July 14 2022 - 11:32pm
David Pickles, with the reserve grand champion Shropshire ram, judge Gavin Wall, and Phil Pickles with the garnd champion Shropshire ram.

The grand championship ribbons for both the ram and ewe classes in the Shropshire breed at the 2002 Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, were awarded to David and Mari Pickles, Holbeck Park, Huntly, Victoria.

